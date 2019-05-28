Transcript for Across the Pond: Bus stop knife attack shocks Japan

So let's go across the pond now the duo McFarlane in the London bureau who has been monitoring that. Horrible attack at a bus stop in Japan good morning Julia so what do we know right now. Morning guys Garrity sir this is such grim story. To start off west spot will mean is got at least eighteen people. How being in Jay it. Three people have died there was this knife attacked in the Japanese city just outside of taking it. Now what local media have been reporting is that Amman. Believed to be in his fifties he stuck since stopping at a bunch of school children who are waiting for Abbas. And then he got inside Abbas. He started attacking school kids inside the bosque. Witnesses described hearing him saying I'm game to kill you. Currently more bad horrible stuff. The 282 victims have died have been a young go and an old the mine believed to be tough flaws. Now it V attack has also died off to stopping himself. In the neck up prime questions they has spay cannot about this horrendous attack. Expressing solidarity to the victims and this just pretty shocking because to pound is understood to be quite. A safe country I mean school children. Often make there and way to school to school buses because these kinds of attacks of Grady read the rest so it's. Out of the blue do it's taken the nation by shock. But it's just a really reading Graham. Horrible story and of course the west night math for all parents to his kids such take the bus to school in the morning why so many do. And Julia last hour we still did not know a motive does that turn. Now I mean now there will be an investigation under way I mean that those anyone's guess is so what does has been given that the mind. Was reported to be highly distrust. And given not out bus at people described. That's a good charms of some mental health aspect could be. Play but officials have yet to to outline what they believe is a native Laura coolers for this attack. Let's move on now to European elections where far right end environmentalist parties have made big gains. As a doing whatever results showing. Yes say this have been definitely one of the most interesting European elections. In recent years and that's many things I mean because Tana as a usually quiet laid. It intends hasn't gotten people's imaginations right mock very much but of course has a lot of moving parts happening in Europe you both the eve of course caught. The whole issue abraxis in the UK. Just quickly in the UK. Nigel far I stopped flamboyant politician is friends with Donald Trump he started this brand new pot T six weeks again it didn't exist. Now poll at 29 seats it is the single biggest pop seed in the European Parliament. It didn't exist six weeks ago it's extraordinary now across the block what's basically happened is up the mainstream centrist parties took a hammering from the electorate. You do you see far right. Ponte is like in its lead in the Frans. Doing really really well but also not as well as deadheads in places like another lens or independence. Whereas. Other fringe parties such as environmentalist parties hubble's have been doing rating while so I think what we can see is not. Unit populist but all say it no one mainstream parties have release two I think that reflects. An in an electorate that are really unhappy with the State's described. Just a fascinating we got the old two party system. You don't want out here you guys got parties is popping up left right six bit shooting. Who easily go Republican Party. That's true yeah about McConnell. Now we're really tackle we're not we're not allow parliament yep Harlem well all I candidate I think as a political they are there not the party I'm. Julia please save us and help us with a little royal update here at a soccer game. It's I don't know what soccer is. Cool yeah. This. Alaska on grade math. Your own life have I. Then forget about reds early and he is a massive but he found his head. All of the FA cup and then those lovely amendment in no way he was does lead to spank their apathy men's like any other couples on when his team. Does the White House really interesting Aston Villa is it was quite unusual choice opens them he told the BBC awhile ago that he today's. That team because he wanted. Two but to make himself different from all of his friends who supported month to stow Chelsea. Say he said he wanted to have club that would be a bit more dimensional by the case to forehand and I think that was pretty much on say. Yes as a qualified for the partnership. I think exports Spain and the air soccer football no matter what you wanna call it but he had buddy the football. Not so good not a thing yeah knocked out. And he got that they've given stock anger Beth American accent pleased that we that we designed learned got Hilary good again sock her. Or. With a right get it. They'll. Hiker everybody. UK Maggie grade Tuesday news. It. Doing my British accent as well I I bet she guns and Gaza since they give us trouble they knew about the but that little puck. Well that. I was. I didn't they don't want getting Vladimir yes and just like you Koreans. Our viewers are cringing right now it's well he's got a rapid or you're there let your rally. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.