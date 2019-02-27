Transcript for Across the Pond: Escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict

I'm go across the pond now from London bureau where are gradually following this. Keep an eye on the biggest international stories good morning to you Julia so I hear that it's nice and warm in London today and will jealous. It is it's bizarre it's quite consenting with global warming but some I think consuming my Dokic that's actually still quite cold in the office could be cut the ad caught on in February say that we get. Anyway Elena bringing it to come on top international story this morning of Barry a very serious escalation. In the two new clip how is Pakistan and India not the sole stock and yes today. Not not the narratives on besides this is such a sense of stories of both sides have got different ideas of what's going on. But basically yesterday India said at Lewis S strikes against militants. In Pakistani territory in Kashmir that came off. Valentine's Day attack by season's Agence. On Indians villages and Cashman Indian Controlled cast man. But what's happened today is this very serious escalation let's happen is that Pakistani jets within. Pucks on US space they say they targeted Indian positions across the board of Indian Controlled. Cash Mac. And they say that they have shot down two Indian jets one of them the puck stunning military says landed. Aybar on the Indian side of cuts may have but the other landed in Pakistani controlled Kashmir they say they've caught two pilots. That they've capped shed and they got she just released video. All one of the pilots. In the big day he's seen as being blindfolded he confronts his his. Apple it's numb bend his name. The of the Indian pilot is set to be treated. In a military hospital. Now this is a very very serious escalation as I mentioned base to new Korea how was based have been. In conflict ended this disputed region. Of Kashmir that lie is on the border between the two and they have been fighting over this area since they've been tied independence from Burson. In 1947 they fought two wars. They have a cash men say with everyone is now waiting to see whether India may respond to its to this latest. Made by the pakistanis and what's gonna happen to that pilots that they captions amounts are quite NX escalation in a lot keep an eye out for Juliet thank you so much thank you Julie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.