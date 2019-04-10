Transcript for Across the Pond: Hong Kong bans masks on protesters

And now we had to Hong Kong where the city's leader carried lyme has just announced a ban on protesters wearing masks. As a territories crisis escalates just days after a protester was shot by police. So wanna go across the pond a llama Hasan in the London bureau for the latest lot of good morning. Yeah good morning to falsely being developments this morning as you rightly said Hong Kong's need to carry not just a short while ago invoking this emergency bill for the -- time. In fifty is that essentially. Prohibits pertussis from wearing his face mosques and the idea behind this part this bill. Is to stop protest is from taking to the streets not the aim. It is to quell these anti government protests that have been going on for more than four months now. Adds you note they have become big gov and they become more violent and dad via. One Indonesian John list was blinded in the live via rubber bullets and you know the story about the eighteen year old who was shot in the chest. Now critics of this bill say actually it's gonna its all gonna watt it's at the open is it. And it is gonna happen it's going to embolden a protest does. And it is going to galvanize them now won't we almost topic of Hong Kong I do you want to I drew your attention to this worrying story about our own team. On the ground that because as and a picture of them end of the correspondent. Ian panel and his produce a Carson you that is making the rounds on social media misinformation. And miss identifying them ask quote external advises not as we know. All team on the ground was sold the that to cover the protest just like any other international media outlets. Ryan and llama in France of Paris police department is in mourning as four people including three officers. Having killed in a knife attack at police headquarters. Bring the suspect was actually an employee of the department. You ask CS are we getting more details about this mound we know that he is has been identified as 45 year old Mickell harp pollen. He was born in Martinique he is a Muslim converts had been working as a night T. Advise our administrator. So powers is police headquarters. And shortly before 1 PM yes today. Reporting from office to office armed with a knife he stopped for a this content scanning them before he was taken down himself now we don't know the no tenth. Yes. Investigators do not believe it is terror related they do say they all keeping an open mind. A night investigation has been knowledge beyond just down that's his wife has been taken into questioning. And his property is being such as investigators are trying to piece to death up YU this attack took place. You know momma they say one of the bright sides of government that's malfunctioning is that it can lead to a decent or pretty good art we've been following the Bre X that negotiations evolving and parliament is that the inspiration behind. This banks campaigning that just sold for on record twelve point two million dollars. Idea isn't it just brilliance yes I think a lot of people would agreeing with you on not sadly go it is the dogs it was painted in 2009. And he rightly said by banks seek. And it is cool devolved parliament in the details chimpanzees. In your place of politicians in parliament. At and yesterday it went on to they have mock. And who was or auction for a record twelve point two million dog says. At back ICM solves saying take to ensue Graham as saying a record price for a back seat painting. Shame I didn't still an and it was this comes a year off to not famous painting the gull with the red that you. What also went on to the how much and just as it was big all sense you remember when it actually self destructed and selfish shredded the sanctity. This one this latest painting did not now I'm not gonna name and shame but that all some people on the news just sitting behind me. Who think that we on now in the wrong profession given. You and Arabs and without hate to think let's all day and I believe you right but it doesn't like your great basic. It's yeah I heard these grates my I'm not they were curious had a great weekend and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.