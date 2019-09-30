Transcript for Across the Pond: Hong Kong protesters clash with police ahead of Chinese anniversary

Well tomorrow marks seventy years of Communist rule in China the anniversary is expected to be met with massive protests in Hong Kong. Following violent demonstrations over the weekend and more protests are under way this morning. So let's go across the pond to Julie McFarland and the London bureau for more Julie good morning. Good morning Kevin morning Elizabeth yes that's right it was the seventeenth. Weekends and I read this weekend Hong Kong that seeing. Scenes of chaos and violence. Once again police of firing take asked and the limit could to identify protests says. And war to count and was deployed on the streets in Hong Kong a lot of protests on busy. Shopping districts now as you point out this is just ahead of China's national day that's the seventieth. Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China carry lawman a lot of Hong Kong executives. Have actually fled to Beijing ahead of days celebrations. Meanwhile in Hong Kong authorities they carrying out. A little bit of a crackdown on activists at least two activists. Have been detained and police they have banned. Demonstrations. For tomorrow's Tuesday the festival table which has that out of street's expected that there will be widespread demonstrations in Hong Kong. To mark that date. While. And meanwhile at least 100 people have been killed in India us. Torrential rains have caused devastating flooding and the northern part of the country so how are people dealing with the disaster there. Exactly that Ben there's a lot of footage showing really ready devastating scenes bays are in the states of the top production and behof. Which as you say in north India. More than a hundred people. Have died from. Flooding. In in days in the states authorities say the big hang out. Rescue. Such as trying get people out. And and as heavy rain being seen across India. And this is of course drawing attention to lack of infrastructure and and planning for a lot of these poor pots of India whack. Baze who are living close to the poverty line or off in the fest hardest hit during national not children's offices such as floods one seeds and heavy rain want to. Juliet think you for that and finally in South Korea were getting cem. Frightening video from that country a fireball erupted from an oil tanker after it caused fire here that video Juliette what exactly happened there. Exciting really Rooney stronger footage just as you can see this huge. Viable erupting into the thought was an explosion not a cut on the stole Greg lined a 25000. Tonne Cayman Islands flagged. Tying cat at least ten people. Have been we ended the South Korean officials have said were 25 sailors on board dot tying kind of Russians. And Filipino days. Julian McFarland and London thank you so much.

