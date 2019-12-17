-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: U.S. dismisses North Korea’s deadline on sanctions
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Iran protests death toll rises
-
Now Playing: Over $65M in jewels stolen from Formula 1 heiress' home
-
Now Playing: Formula One heiress robbed of $65 million in jewelry
-
Now Playing: South Korean beauty YouTuber shares cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Mosque is relocated ahead of flood
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of Santas take over Mexico City streets
-
Now Playing: Lemurs enjoy a Christmas treat, Ice Maze, WWII reenactors: World in Photos, Dec. 16
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: Reported $67M of jewelry stolen from British heiress
-
Now Playing: 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Southern Philippines
-
Now Playing: Video shows holiday shoppers running for safety in a mall after hearing gunshots
-
Now Playing: Year in Photos: 2019
-
Now Playing: Conservatives win big in UK election
-
Now Playing: Who is Greta Thunberg?
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson wins UK election
-
Now Playing: White Island erupts, Miss Universe crowned, Sydney haze: World in Photos, Dec. 13
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson wins UK general election