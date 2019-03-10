Transcript for Across the Pond: Iraq protests turn deadly

Well now to eye rack or clashes between security forces and anti government protesters have turned deadly. A curfew is now place in the US led coalition is calling on all sites reduce tensions and reject violence. Through go across fondle ominous sign in the London bureau for the very latest wallet good morning. Gag good morning to you guys so this is quite a worrying development that being several protests organized in a number of cities in Iraq the most recent one taking place yesterday. In Baghdad in the capital wet at least a thousand people turned up on the streets. Chauncey anti government slogans demanding a Ford of the regime a change in the regime and they were demonstrating. Against the corruption. In the governments as well as the current economic situation and a lack of job opportunities now these stones adults as peaceful but as a protest as when making their way. Two do you have any fortified Green Zone which is of course where a lot of the foreign embassies are located. And government offices while Iraqi police opened fire to try to disperse the crowd using Robert Bennett stun grenades and tear gas killing at least one pass and and injuring more than 200 people it is worth noting that these protests all the largest protests organize in the country. As since the prime minister Abdullah have till Monday took office a year ago so what is a prime in the Saddam while as he rightly said today. A curfew is in place which means that individuals as well as caused a not allowed to move until the foreseeable future and that. The Internet has been blocked presumably to stop people from communicating with one on the another and organizing more protests so this is definitely a story to keep an ion. And in our latest Brecht sit up to date which and then you have talking about Lama. On the prime minister and hit a last minute compromise the air to the European Union in order to get Rex had done so what's in this deal. Yes of this as he sat is off favorite topic governor trying to keep it simple so average rating was racing for prime minister Boris Johnson to unveil his. You breaks up plan his new bricks a deal and he did yesterday. And it would mean that ruled an island we need the European single market for goods but stay. In the customs union which would require more costs in its tracks. So this was sent to the European Commission yesterday what does the European Commission thank while but as sponsors of being made. But it's still has issues so the deal will be put to parliament today. The prime minister of course has said there's going to be no deadline. The UK will leave on. Sorry he said that there will be no extension the UK will need. On October fatty fast as up plan to wind or without a deal even vote. There isn't all that says the UK cannot leave the U without a deal. So what happens next is anyone's question and of course as anyone sorry on so we don't know the quit the also to not question. But we will keep an eye on the. Story for you and a lot if it's hard to believe it is spend one year since is suspected murder of Washington Post journalist. Jamal showed me at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Were activists held a memorial and called for United Nations investigation so how is can show you being remembered. Yeah exactly if you can believe it's been exactly a yeah it's since Jamal could show you the Washington columnist. Went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. And was minded and so yes today. A memorial was held near the consulate to remember him a very somber vigil. Wet his friends as well as activist town topless what hinting that the Washington Post owner Jeff faze us was that as well this could show these fiance. Add the moments that could show be walked in which was 1:14 PM. It's when that the memorial started. Now if you can believe it again 88 mesa. And there are still so many questions. So rounding consider these death who exactly is culpable. For his murder how culpable is the Saudi crown prince Mohamed since Almonte and his body still hasn't been located so activists aren't in wanting. Bonds has to those questions as well as justice speed ports. All right mama thank you so much for that update we really appreciated. Ronald beloved just before we let you go we're talking about we have to tighten up Halloween candy. I'm sure you don't go trick or I heard oh yeah is your favorite Halloween and you know I think candy corn I know this is probably controversial. And Matt. Actually is if you just I know it's very sweet but if you just had a few of them not set you satisfied. Is you could print media but last night yeah. I'm Jeff Moran the last time we were together I think we had a disagreement over it. Those with the child sex in the baby section on the airplane in Japan airlines. And whether or not like was that discrimination. That I was with you Lama and now we have this candy corn controversies into disagreements. Oh yeah. My parents and my weight and if you any commodity that is why we will send you that illustrate you all across the pond on I'm not happy Decourt. They yeah so I didn't like her they flippant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.