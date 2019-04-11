-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: China to take new measures against foreign powers in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
-
Now Playing: Maria Butina speaks out after prison sentence
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate
-
Now Playing: Activists dress as mermaids to protest Brazil oil spill
-
Now Playing: Company behind popular app TikTok under investigation
-
Now Playing: ISIS names new leader in audio message
-
Now Playing: Seniors in South Korea stay young with dance parties, fashion shows
-
Now Playing: Woman falls onto subway tracks while checking her phone
-
Now Playing: Nov. 4, 1979: Iran Hostage Crisis
-
Now Playing: Wildfires erupt, a scary clown, a field of marigolds: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: ISIS names new leader, issues threat to US
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: The warning from ISIS to the U.S.
-
Now Playing: 26% of Americans feel safer after ISIS leader’s death
-
Now Playing: Huge 40 ton 'fatberg' removed from London sewers
-
Now Playing: World Series champs, California fires, Medal of Honor: World in Photos, Oct. 31, 2019
-
Now Playing: Chile cancels summit Trump planned to attend
-
Now Playing: North Korea reportedly fires two projectiles