Transcript for Across the Pond: Juan Guaido returns to Venezuela

Let's go across the bronze I'm through our London bureau or Julian Bartley is watching some other stories happening around the globe. Philly let's start with Venezuela we know opposition leader Juan why go return there even though they were threatening his arrest if he did. Exactly morning guys now won by day be a Celtic lead in term president of Venezuela he just arrived back into the capital Caracas. His supporters will be really pleased at how he came back there and forget that he faces. Arrest under a Supreme Court issued travel by. He wasn't allowed to leave the country but which he did that in recent weeks to come up into NASA supports he visited a number of Latin American countries. But he's three straight back into the capsule went right up to immigration I'm sailed straight game because of the US. Here there was some speculation that he might cross the border in the dead of night trying to evade authorities. But he had quite triumphant Mets had he was greeted with a large group of international. Officials and diplomats including a bunch of American officials so new. It's at presumably to help put pressure on avoiding you Venezuelan authorities from putting any arrest on him. And there's also developing situation in Canada. What's going I would Justin Trudeau in his administration. Yes this is the biggest political crisis that mr. Trudeau has faced since he took office in finding fifty in this is quite an escalating row. This huge engineering construction company that faces charges of bribery. Not it's one of the biggest construction and and thing companies in the wild. It faces charges but it opener on study six million dollars in bribes to Libyan officials. On a number of prominent. Minnesota's an aids have resigned from the government saying that they fed that was political Prussia. On the government by the government gave to the attorney general to try and that sort of health the a criminal trial. For the not fund says dot they have clean house that they've got rid of backdrops. Executives and they want. To have a remediation agreement as that of going to trial the government is concerned of course the thousands of jobs and crew back. But recent leave the treasury of the top treasury minister she resigned. Citing her principles. A positive facets of bigfoot missed its you don't have questioned about the Canada's game but the polls and taiba. Before you go back to your site of the Atlantic we need an update on apple that's. Yet a look Ciena filed for today this lunchtime. That says gains to be the celebration of the fiftieth out of Bessie. All of the invest its all of the prince of Wales but his course prince child. Some of the queen Arab tyrants. Two to cream and he is basically it's it's celebrating fifty years of his role. As our parents that's what you invest a chip means it's just books clad. Mocked king fifty is in his role he's if you have the role since he as a child but he took cop his GTE's fifty years again this yet and the growth are also responding to an increase an online abuse against the duchess as Kate and meg and they've updated the social media policy. I may have cost uses. Anyone engaging with all social media channels say Pepsi kindness and respectful or other members of odd facial needed communities. So this can be a bunch of celebrations and Buckingham Palace this lunchtime some welts charities and businesses and organizations. Associated filed for reunited. And haven't looked upon. The duke and duchess of Cambridge in the UK and Dutch is a Sus six I would be in that have forced area that is B five. So Julie don't Miami I'm just a little map I I hope you're invited some way from state some form for that celebration. One day one can and it has all right our Fred thank you so much we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.