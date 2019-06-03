Transcript for Across the Pond: Police investigate London bomb scare

Welcome back let's go across the pond not ABC news London bureau of Julian Bartley keeping it the biggest international news and Juliet quite a scare there in London last night. Good morning guys yes say the metropolitan police's counts terrorism c'mon they are investigating summing that happened yesterday three. Improvised explosive devices three Heidi days. Was sent to Heathrow at puts London says he apple it. And ward police station of course London's biggest apple attend one of London's biggest Rell stations yes today. Now what we know so far in this investigation which is ongoing is that these three devices that rule roughly about the size of the sheet of paper one of them lashing qualifier Christophe at Heath -- what a pendant but they seem to think pretty crude pretty basic devices. Of course triggering a big security rest spend Angela Phillips have. Endangered Annie lives that being said there are some quite interesting. Got Irish stamps on them say one of the things that police are looking at is whether there's any kind of linked to Irish. Republican groups possibly be new IRA. Whether as a possible terrorist threats. Say to the police are looking into that one of the in sync things is not they was sent to. The office hour is not necessarily any of the transport pots of of these stations. And our London bureau stand on top of that Juliette op also some news out of North Korea just after president comes meeting with Kim Jung gonna. Yes say there have been some new sauce like images imagine at the Tung Chang Luis sites in North Korea that's one of them main satellite. Lunch hour is the images they come from a couple of bombed analysts grapes but the happened backed up by South Korean. Intelligence and they appeared to show quiet it's Iraq says progress in rebuilding. All this little aside this is one of the sites that said the north Koreans pledged to dis manned slow. Often lost is told says part of baton denuclearization negotiations. It has been believed to be dormant since August that these recent images do seem to show. A builds up of a rebuilding price us now it's not been used to and ICBM. Ballistic missiles the lunches but it has been involved in testing for a long range missiles and satellites. Say it could be an indication that north Koreans are starting to lose faith in the negotiation powers us and right after that second summit all right Julie thank you so let's keep an eye on. And those big stories.

