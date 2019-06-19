Transcript for Across the Pond: Rocket attack hits Iraq oil site

We have some breaking news this morning as Iraqi officials say a rocket has hidden oil drilling site there let's go across Fonda Julie MacFarlane in the London bureau for more Julie good morning. Wanted to name owning Kenneth yes adding this morning Iraqi officials. Said that's a Katyusha rocket. Was five on an oil site that used up by a number of foreign oil companies including Exxon my vote. Royal Dutch Shell and and on an Italian. Oil company they say that two Iraqi oil blackness was injured from the attack the rocket landing sort of a hundred meets as a way. From a fight that Exxon label uses Gaza and alt under residential Santa so what dean is a problem no one has yet claimed responsibility. Full of the attack but this attack comes about a month off that the US evacuated load of its embassy. And backed that this rocket pack happened in Basra solicited outside the capital. But yes embassy. Withdrawing its stuff from from the country saying that. If it was responding to unspecified threats from Iran and its allies. In the area in a rock Ron of course is meant to support some Shiite militias operating back. And moving on Japan is on its today after a powerful earthquake shook the nation a force evacuations amid concerns the quake may lead to a tsunami. Now we're hearing that threat has been lifted Julia. That's right kind of this tsunami warning was lifted often about two and a half I was. Often it was fast issued a six point eight magnitude. Earthquake. Hissing. This the the city and Japan 21 people were injured in that what images on that TV showing showing a lot of damage of the peoples and of rushing out of hey Ames quotes Japan is still. You know it's still me is still trying to rebuild off to that devastating outbreak in 2011. Not quit that near the fiction that you could react. That that area still still trying to rebuild off to the fallout from maps Julia and they UN has some wearing these statistics. About little worldwide refugee crisis what are those numbers show. Excited tonight 71. Million people odd refugees the UN. Has come up with this number by touting together the total number of asylum seekers say they are refugees who have that claims accepted and I unprocessed. Refugees. And displaced people. Now the thing is a number that number could be allowed big because of course new things added to the mix Venezuela for example. They are about 300000 venezuelans officially recognized as refugees but we know that more than four million Hobbs left the country since 2015. The UN eight using this just ahead of weld refugees at the world refugee day tomorrow a to draw attention to the fact that. As new conflicts in new issues spring up adding more refugees out to the mix the old ones are still not being resolved and I'm numb back. Getting behind lout 71 million Juliet thank you for joining us this morning.

