Transcript for Across the Pond: Taliban attack kills at least 7 in Afghanistan

Welcome back let's get to you some news breaking overnight Afghanistan defense. Ministry says the Taliban attackers killed at least seven Afghan soldiers in the northern part of the country just a day after a 33 old. Sargent first class Michael gobble of New Jersey was killed by a roadside bomb school across the pond a foreign correspondent lop off outside. In the law the London bureau for the latest law but good morning to you. Yet to morning T Ken this is what we know about this latest attack we understand. That it took place and the northern parts of Afghanistan and Foulke province. Seven members of the Afghan army seven. Afghan soldiers were killed at a checkpoint we understand that six others were wounded in the attack at the checkpoint. Three of them were intelligence offices the Taliban as you sat half claimed responsibility. The groups spokes pass and releasing a statement saying that it carried out the attack. And died not only did they capture. For. Afghan soldiers they also according to the group's statement seized ammunition and weapons and as you rightly said. This does come a day off US special forces soldier was killed in com got in prunes. Province and now we understand that that incidents is still being investigated now the Taliban as you know has been carrying out quite a number of attacks almost daily. These are taking up place act has negotiations and talks between members of the Taliban and the US is taking place. And in the Arabian gulf city of Joseph hawks. And they're trying to and or try to find an end to this. Eighteen year long conflict the US is longest war but the attacks I'll still going on. Among others are following that this morning new details emerging after a danger still in one of the world's most revered at ecological landmarks. The Galapagos Islands the crane came crashing down six and shift causing oil to spill into the waters. How Melissa cleanup process going this morning. Yeah I sought to worrying incidents. This one because beyond just found that emergency. Teams are rushing. To the ARIAD to try to save. You rightly said one of the world's most French I'll. Ecological. Ecosystems ecological systems. Off to 600. Gallons of oil spilled into the sea. The video is incredible you can see the crane trying to lift this very heavy container out. And it couldn't take its weight so essentially it toppled into the the waters sending or without oil. Into the sea is one has its crew members trying to rushed. To safety now we understand that stall from the Galapagos national pocket as well as a members of the Ecuadorean. Navy have rushed to the scene trying to stop the spill from spreading and that trying to do that. By a pay saying absorption cults. As well as barriers have to stop the oil from spreading any further and I don't need to tell you how important those island. Islands are mean now on the and ask a world heritage site as well as being. Just didn't. Having our housing some of the most unique. Animals and species in the world so it's a real race against time not to try to contain that spill. It is so they are successful and hurrying to clean all of that. Armed some something much lighter this holiday week lob the duke and duchess of Sussex. I'm sure there family Christmas card on Twitter. And we look at this image you believe how big baby Artie has gotten his. Seven months old line is a real Boyle a treat that's what I liked say about that's how I'd like to describe it this morning because I is as you rightly said the duke and duchess of Sussex. Have by the queen's commonwealth trust twitch her accounts. Revealed that holiday card just in time for Christmas or loss spoiled fans and you can see. Seven month old onto an adorable odd Shia mosques adds. It's trying town cents with his grinning and doting parents in the background panicking so proud. And I say it's a royal treat because yes he is absolutely adorable and cute. But it's very rather we see him so it's quite nice to how about little surprise. And don't forget that the family of three of being away from the spotlights they've taken six weeks often that spending the holidays. In Canada so it's quite tonight's treat to have today just before Christmas. So nice to see any link I love it when I sought and you know as you know the queen put out that Christmas message. Its use the term it's been a bumpy year yeah. I tell you I think everybody's Nikki force about Christmas message that is usually you know traditionally. To aid TA and the often news in just off of people have finished their Christmas tuck into that Christmas lunches. Everybody sort of huddles around the TV to. Listen to what the queen's says that this how she described this yet but yeah we understand that she and that's one of the was that she's going to use of that it's being quite a bumpy yet. And while there are a number of things and stories and incidents that we can big about the proper head when you see baby Archie there you like you know what have forget it. That's about your head if it is great yeah yeah I definitely have a lot of guys so great to see you my friend all thank you a happy holiday hey have validates you as well.

