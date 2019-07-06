Transcript for Across the Pond: Theresa May steps down amid Brexit turmoil

Let's go now across the pond and Jennifer tackles and in London where prime minister Theresa may is stepping down today Jennifer good morning a lot happening. Good morning NASDAQ arrange NA it's the beginning of the end for Teresa Maine he stands down today as the leader of the Conservative Party. After being pushed out by her own party her undoing well that's one word brags it she came into office a month after the vote. For brags that the three years later she failed to win approval for her divorce plan with the European Union so she was asked to step aside. Can't either hadn't really been a final bad week for a prime minister may she hosted Donald trump state visit here. Where he was pretty effusive with his praise uncharacteristically. And she represented Britain during these poignant he gave memorials. Over the last few days here in Britain and in France. Class she stepping down only as party leader but will remain prime minister. Until a new leaders shares in an as of now there are eleven candidates for her job. The new PM ash. To be announced sometime next month. In over in France the women's World Cup is set to kick off today the US national team is looking to repeat as champion to its champions excuse me. But quite a challenge lies ahead as ever. Yup that's straight gear up soccer fans the women's World Cup kicks off today in Paris and as instead teen USA is a hot favorite. After cap straying I think they're third title. The US looks to repeat as champions and win back the nice inspiration for all those hard working soccer meant moms oak tree here way. So according to know latest World Cup odds as you mentioned teen USA enters this tournament as the odds on favorite but. Home side France and also Germany also have strong teens France we'll get a look at them today they kick off the tournament against South Korea. And teen USA plays on Tuesday. That's sit across the pond happy Friday guys Tuesday we will be watching and pulling for teen USA Jennifer you have a fabulous weekend.

