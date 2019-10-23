Across the Pond: Turkey and Russia cement power in Syria

More
Plus: Deadly protests in Chile, bodies found in truck in England, and rumors swirl around the royal family.
7:55 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Across the Pond: Turkey and Russia cement power in Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:55","description":"Plus: Deadly protests in Chile, bodies found in truck in England, and rumors swirl around the royal family.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66465676","title":"Across the Pond: Turkey and Russia cement power in Syria","url":"/International/video/pond-turkey-russia-cement-power-syria-66465676"}