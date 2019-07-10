-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong bans masks on protesters
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: US to step aside for Turkey offensive in northern Syria
-
Now Playing: US woman claims diplomatic immunity in teen's death
-
Now Playing: White House announces Syria troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Immunity outrage
-
Now Playing: Wife of US diplomat in the UK flees the country
-
Now Playing: Piers Morgan responds to royal lawsuit
-
Now Playing: The battle between the royals and the tabloids escalates
-
Now Playing: Bank in Hong Kong goes up in flames as protests intensify
-
Now Playing: 5 killed when chartered plane crashes in western Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry sues 2 major British tabloids for alleged phone hacking
-
Now Playing: A wild card kiss, Helen Mirren's runway leap, heated protests: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protesters don face masks in defiance of new ban
-
Now Playing: Rhinos explore their new pen at Rome Bioparco
-
Now Playing: Banksy painting sold for record $12.2 million
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for China to investigate Bidens
-
Now Playing: Texts show US diplomats talking Trump, Ukraine aid
-
Now Playing: 5G network gives Korean DMZ village a new look
-
Now Playing: Greta Thunberg and A ballerina: World in Photos, Oct. 3