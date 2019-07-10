Across the Pond: US to step aside for Turkey offensive in northern Syria

More
Plus: Ukrainians protest plan for new elections in the rebel-held east, and Elton John spills some royal tea.
6:08 | 10/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Across the Pond: US to step aside for Turkey offensive in northern Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"Plus: Ukrainians protest plan for new elections in the rebel-held east, and Elton John spills some royal tea.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66107962","title":"Across the Pond: US to step aside for Turkey offensive in northern Syria","url":"/International/video/pond-us-step-turkey-offensive-northern-syria-66107962"}