Pope in critical condition after suffering 'prolonged' asthmatic crisis: Vatican

The "prognosis is reserved," the Vatican said Saturday.

February 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live