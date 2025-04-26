Pope Francis’ coffin enters final resting place of Saint Mary Major

Pope Francis, the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, will be buried Saturday at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major after dying one week ago at 88 years old.

April 26, 2025

