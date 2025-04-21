Pope Francis’ death after Easter is ‘providence’: Vatican analyst

Father John Wauck and ABC News' Marcus Moore discuss the late pontiff’s final public appearance and the timing of his death.

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live