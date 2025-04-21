Pope Francis' death certificate released
Pope Francis’ death certificate, released by the Vatican, said he died in his apartment at 7:35 a.m. from cerebral stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.
April 21, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Pope Francis' death certificate released2 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers land in El Salvador seeking release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia1 hour ago
Supreme Court weighs challenge to Obamacare's no-cost preventive health benefits2 hours ago
Secretary Noem's purse snatched from DC restaurant with $3K in cash inside3 hours ago
Reflecting on Pope Francis’ final Easter Sunday3 hours ago
Looking back at Pope Francis’ health3 hours ago
Cardinal Timothy Dolan remembers Pope Francis3 hours ago
Pope Francis was a ‘good man,’ President Trump saysApr 21, 2025
Pope Francis’ relationships with US presidentsApr 21, 2025
Argentina mourns the death of Pope FrancisApr 21, 2025
The death of Pope Francis to be followed by rites and ritualsApr 21, 2025
Pope Francis’ ‘extraordinary’ approach to LGBTQ+ issues: Vatican consultantApr 21, 2025
Pope Francis dies at 88Apr 21, 2025
The current mood at the Vatican following Pope Francis' deathApr 21, 2025
Pope Francis legacy of inclusion in the Catholic ChurchApr 21, 2025
President Trump reacts to Pope Francis’ deathApr 21, 2025
World reacts to death of Pope FrancisApr 21, 2025
Looking into the legacy of Pope FrancisApr 21, 2025
How is the next pope selected?Apr 21, 2025
Pope Francis’ death after Easter is ‘providence’: Vatican analystApr 21, 2025
Robin Roberts looks back on meeting Pope FrancisApr 21, 2025
How Pope Francis responded to scandals plaguing Catholic ChurchApr 21, 2025
How Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church and what’s nextApr 21, 2025
How people are building more sustainable homesApr 21, 2025
Papal conclave should be about what ‘church needs in the future’: Vatican consultantApr 21, 2025
Supreme Court temporarily halts deportations from TexasApr 20, 2025
Tornadoes and severe storms cross the central USApr 20, 2025
Measles cases in the US continue to climbApr 20, 2025
El Salvador trip was to defend ‘the rights of this man to due process’: Van HollenApr 20, 2025
Homan defends usage of Alien Enemies Act: ‘We're doing things legally’Apr 20, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022