Pope Francis' death certificate released

Pope Francis’ death certificate, released by the Vatican, said he died in his apartment at 7:35 a.m. from cerebral stroke, coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live