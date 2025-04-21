Pope Francis' final Easter address

Pope Francis died on Monday, one day after addressing the crowd from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Easter Sunday.

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live