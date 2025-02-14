Pope Francis hospitalized for 'necessary tests'

The pope was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment for bronchitis.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live