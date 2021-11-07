-
Now Playing: Pope Francis speaks from hospital
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis to give Sunday address from hospital after surgery
-
Now Playing: Argentina soccer fans celebrate Copa America victory
-
Now Playing: Virgin Galactic spaceflight is a success
-
Now Playing: Haiti still reeling in shock
-
Now Playing: Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination
-
Now Playing: Biden holds call with Putin
-
Now Playing: Haiti on edge as country reels from assassination of its president
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: England soccer team coming home to play Italy in Euro 2020 final
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: Haitian prime minister: President was tortured and killed in his own home
-
Now Playing: Pizza delivery guy celebrates England goal
-
Now Playing: FBI, Homeland Security dispatch officials to Haiti after assassination
-
Now Playing: July 4 celebrations, Surfside collapse, pandemic heroes parade: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Pfizer, CDC at odds over vaccine booster shot
-
Now Playing: Billionaires’ space race heats up with Richard Branson set to take off this weekend
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Elsa drenches Northeast, heads for New England