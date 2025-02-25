Pope Francis remains in hospital after 12 days

Colleen Dulle, associate editor of "America" magazine and host of “Inside the Vatican,” joined ABC News Live to discuss the latest on the health of Pope Francis.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live