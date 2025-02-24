Pope Francis shows ‘slight improvement’ fighting pneumonia

Colleen Dulle, associate editor of "America" magazine and host of “Inside the Vatican,” discussed Pope Francis' health and whether the pontiff would consider resigning from his post.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live