Pope Francis suffers 2 episodes of ‘acute respiratory failure': Vatican

The 88-year-old pontiff was not getting enough oxygen during the two emergencies and his prognosis "remains reserved," the Vatican said Monday. Pope Francis remained conscious throughout.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live