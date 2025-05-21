Pope Leo greeted by thousands ahead of weekly audience
Pope Leo XIV was greeted by crowds as he stood atop his popemobile while it drove through St. Peter's Square, stopping to bless babies.
May 21, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
House Rules Committee hearing on Pres. Trump's 'big' tax, immigration bill
- Live
DHS holds news conference on recent migrant flight to South Sudan
- Live
Sec. McMahon testifies on Dept. of Education FY 2026 budget request
- Live
Senate considers cryptocurrency regulation bill
- Live
House meets for morning hour
- Live
Protesters gather at Columbia University ahead of commencement address
- Live
Karen Read's retrial on murder charges
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Outside NYC courthouse during Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
- Live
Nor’easter in New England bringing rain and wind, heat alerts in Southern California
Top Stories
Top Stories
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies at 752 hours ago
Trump administration policy on COVID vaccine ‘concerning’: Health expert42 minutes ago
New Israeli strikes in Gaza as humanitarian crisis grows44 minutes ago
Another round of severe weather slams the Heartland4 hours ago
Rain pounds the Northeast4 hours ago
5th fugitive caught in New Orleans jailbreak4 hours ago
Trump administration allegedly deported migrants against court order4 hours ago
House expected to vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’2 hours ago
'Cheers' actor George Wendt dies at 763 hours ago
The Jalen Brunson effect on the New York Knicks40 minutes ago
Memorial Day travel rush gets underway3 hours ago
Nearly 40 million expected to drive over Memorial Day weekend3 hours ago
Target reports dip in sales amid tariffs, diversity backlash2 hours ago
Sherri Papini breaks her silence in new docuseries3 hours ago
NFL owners meet to talk flag football in Olympics, ‘tush push’ rule3 hours ago
‘A torture chamber’: NY apologizes for Native American school atrocitiesMay 21, 2025
Driver trapped after dump truck slams into homeMay 21, 2025
Witnesses in Day 7 of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial include a male escortMay 21, 2025
Biden spokesperson reveals his last PSA test was in 2014May 20, 2025
Sources: Trump urges House Republicans to leave Medicaid alone amid push to pass billMay 20, 2025
Fifth fugitive in mass New Orleans jailbreak capturedMay 20, 2025
Kristi Noem defends Trump administration’s migrant deportations without due processMay 20, 2025
Newly released images show deadly Las Vegas gym shootingMay 20, 2025
FBI joins investigation into possible motive behind Buffalo Airport security breachMay 20, 2025
Trump plans 'Golden Dome' shield defense system for U.S.May 20, 2025
United Nations warns 14,000 babies in Gaza will die in 48 hours without aidMay 20, 2025
Inside Gaza’s catastrophic hunger crisisMay 20, 2025
Doctor gives firsthand account of war in GazaMay 20, 2025
Palm Springs car bombing suspect allegedly posted bomb tests on YouTubeMay 20, 2025
Former assistant testifies he stocked Combs' hotel rooms with 'freak off' suppliesMay 20, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022