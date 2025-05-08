Who is Pope Leo XIV?

The 69-year-old Chicago native is the first American pope and is seen as a diplomat in the church.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live