Pope Leo XIV is the first American appointed to lead the Catholic Church

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is in Vatican City where Pope Leo XIV has become the first American pontiff in the Catholic Church’s two thousand year history.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live