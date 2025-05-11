Pope Leo XIV calls for peace during first Sunday prayer

The pope declared "Never again war" while addressing crowds in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

May 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live