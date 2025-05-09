Pope Leo XIV says he will 'sing a new song to the Lord' in first homily

Pope Leo XIV began his first homily at the Sistine Chapel in English on Friday, inviting people to "recognize the marvels that the Lord has done."

May 9, 2025

