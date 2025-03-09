Pope has shown good response to therapy, church officials say

Pope Francis spent his 24th consecutive day in the hospital receiving therapy and getting an update on world and church affairs, the Vatican's press office said Sunday.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live