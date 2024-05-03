Potential agreement for cease-fire in Gaza hangs in balance

The proposed truce would free some of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a pause in the fighting and Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be released as part of the deal.

May 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live