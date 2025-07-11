Preliminary report released in Air India crash that left 246 people dead

A preliminary report has been released on the Air India crash that left 246 people dead.

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live