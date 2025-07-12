Preliminary report released on deadly Air India crash

Aviation analyst John Nance discusses the preliminary report released on the deadly Air India crash that indicated fuel to the plane's engines was shut off just seconds after the plane lifted off.

July 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live