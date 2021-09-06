-
Now Playing: COVID-19, elephants and G-7 artwork: World in Photos, June 8
-
Now Playing: Jack Black poses for graduation shot with students
-
Now Playing: President Biden takes first foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Smaller replica of Statue of Liberty leaves France to be displayed in U.S.
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for first visit overseas as POTUS
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 08, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 8, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: World Bank projects 5.6% growth in global economy in 2021
-
Now Playing: Vice President Harris wraps up Latin America trip
-
Now Playing: Biden, Fauci urge COVID-19 vaccinations as delta variant now dominant in UK
-
Now Playing: 2 men arrested for assault after slapping French President Emmanuel Macron
-
Now Playing: FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime sting
-
Now Playing: VP Kamala Harris, Mexican president agree to work together on immigration
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Report on Capitol assault cites government failures
-
Now Playing: French President Macron slapped in face during official trip
-
Now Playing: One of the world's biggest-ever new dinosaur species found
-
Now Playing: Last surviving liberator of Auschwitz dies at age 98
-
Now Playing: VP Harris heads to Mexico