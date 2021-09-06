President Biden departs, storm in New York, wedding bliss: World in Photos, June 9

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Biden departs, storm in New York, wedding bliss: World in Photos, June 9
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78178111","title":"President Biden departs, storm in New York, wedding bliss: World in Photos, June 9","url":"/International/video/president-biden-departs-storm-york-wedding-bliss-world-78178111"}