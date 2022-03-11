President Biden promises to impose new sanctions on Russia

ABC News' political reporter Brittany Shepherd discusses what more sanctions on Putin would look like as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia may now be off the table.

