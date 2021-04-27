President Biden: Russian invasion ‘remains distinctly possible’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation saying, “We are all united by our wish to live in peace,” while Russia says it’s pulling back some troops.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live