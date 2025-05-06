President Trump claims the Houthis have announced end to fighting

President Donald Trump announced that the Houthis communicated to the U.S. that they "don't want to fight any more."

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live