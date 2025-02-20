President Trump's envoy meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

The meeting follows U.S.-Russia talks that happened earlier this week in Saudi Arabia without Ukrainian participation.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live