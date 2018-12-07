What a presidential visit to the queen is like

ABC News Royal Contributor Alastair Bruce, who has served as an adviser to the Queen of England, gives a look into what Trump's visit with Queen Elizabeth could be like.
5:54 | 07/12/18

What a presidential visit to the queen is like

