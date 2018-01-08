Priest aboard Aeromexico flight calls it 'absolute miracle' everyone survived crash

More
Chicago-born priest Esequiel Sanchez was among those on board the flight.
2:56 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Priest aboard Aeromexico flight calls it 'absolute miracle' everyone survived crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56976033,"title":"Priest aboard Aeromexico flight calls it 'absolute miracle' everyone survived crash","duration":"2:56","description":"Chicago-born priest Esequiel Sanchez was among those on board the flight.","url":"/International/video/priest-aboard-aeromexico-flight-calls-absolute-miracle-survived-56976033","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.