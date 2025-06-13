Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as Iran launches missiles at Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a message for the people of Iran as the ongoing retaliatory Iranian attack on Israel continues.

June 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live