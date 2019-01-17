Prince Philip uninjured in road accident

More
The queen's husband was uninjured in the accident, which took place near Sandringham Estate, the Norfolk retreat where the pair typically spends their winters, the palace said.
0:30 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Philip uninjured in road accident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60449355,"title":"Prince Philip uninjured in road accident","duration":"0:30","description":"The queen's husband was uninjured in the accident, which took place near Sandringham Estate, the Norfolk retreat where the pair typically spends their winters, the palace said.","url":"/International/video/prince-philip-uninjured-road-accident-60449355","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.