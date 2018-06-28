Transcript for Prince William visits Jerusalem's Old City sites to end 1st official royal visit

High above the holy city here at the church of Mary Magdalene the personal stuff to the duke of Cambridge a visit to his great grandmother's grave. It's prince Philip's mother the queen's mother loved princess Alice of Battenberg. Israel honored her for sheltering Jews in Greece during the Second World War and she's buried in a creek in this Russian Orthodox Church. Prince William started his day here on amount of violence in Israeli occupied East Jerusalem. Then hitting all the hot spots he dome of the rock and Al Aqsa mosque. Then the western wall accompanied by Britain's chief rabbi. And then the church of the holy sept look her. It's the first official royal visit to Israel and the west bank and not without controversy. The royal itinerary list Jerusalem in the occupied Palestinian territories. That is British government policy accepted by most of the international community but upset Israeli officials who consider Jerusalem their capital. Israeli officials have long been frustrated that there hasn't then an official British royal visit Canada has banned. Israeli officials are frustrated with the language being used but it's a big deal and they with a very powerful day for prince by. Ali hajj or ABC news London.

