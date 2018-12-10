Transcript for Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugene. Is getting married today and James Longman is there James Americans love a royal wedding how excited are the brits right now. And I'll overrule any I can Teddy I mean to be fed this was never going to be as speak. An event as Megan and Harry's wedding of course I was pretty much exactly the same spot back in May because it's exactly the same venue there it is. Saint George's chapel here it wins that call so. And this is pretty much Coakley and he now is rather strange feeling being alone in the causal as we speak right up. Away from where we are now the reception is happening the queen is hosting a reception bowl some of the guest and often. They'll head over to prince on juries residents foray. A much big gap policy but this was. An extraordinary day for many reasons one of those being of course the wind and as you can see on basically being blown away and we watched from opposition. As all the celebrities. The royals he turned out were busted by that wind is a K main fascinates is flying off. One of the page boys falling over being hit by the wind as he came out they steps around the back just just over the war hand there's the steps in city. That chapel this was very months. Send every TS gulf studded event. Kate Moss was gain any Campbell was named Ricky Martin was came I think it very much tells you where the role found me is. Now if you if you think back and maybe a generation ago we would have been a wedding like this you would have seen princes and princesses from various different both companies around Europe. Now it's all about the celebrities and they were very much an abundance in Atlanta getting whacked by this very very strong win. And yet James your hair's still looks perfect how do you manage. I mean that you I mean I would loving all this the number of times. I don't lacks in hand. And yet he's been quite a day and I think we'll save so. For a UG needs it to do something which is more about family as well because they eat the York's and boogie. People in the US will will not do seraph thugs in the dust and you'll Pullman she's with. It's now been ex wife of that of the Jeep could fuel and she's known as being a bit of a policy animal Shogun if you like she got out of the call and you run of exit to the crowds. And people always loved to see this is very much the York's center stage but once ruled the wagon and Harry's wedding but no less excites him. And a good party I'm sure James long man from outside saint George's chapel. James thank you.

