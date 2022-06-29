The procession of the queen’s casket to Westminster was met with somber respect

Big Ben tolled every minute of the procession and a royal band played various funeral marches, but across London, people remained quiet to show their respects to the late queen.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live