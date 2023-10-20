Non-profit reveals what aid Gaza’s residents need most

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with project manager Omar Alnajjar at “Save Your Future,” an organization trying to distribute aid to Gaza, but facing difficulties at the border.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live