Protesters draw attention to poor cycling infrastructure with 'die-in'

More
Cyclists laid down on the steps of the Dublin City Council to raise awareness of the dangers they face because of a lack of cycling infrastructure in the city.
0:54 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters draw attention to poor cycling infrastructure with 'die-in'
I know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Cyclists laid down on the steps of the Dublin City Council to raise awareness of the dangers they face because of a lack of cycling infrastructure in the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66767750","title":"Protesters draw attention to poor cycling infrastructure with 'die-in' ","url":"/International/video/protesters-draw-attention-poor-cycling-infrastructure-die-66767750"}