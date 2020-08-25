Transcript for Protesters flood streets of Minsk

Okay. Previously unimaginable scenes in the capital of Europe's last dictatorship. For the second weekend running a vast sea of protesters stretching as far as the only consume. Once again I colossal rights protesters flooded the censor it remains completely taking an event. The central street at the city. For more than two weeks protesters have been calling for an end to the 26 year rule of Alexander Lukashenko. So we can do a historic protests won't descend troop Minsk. Well over a 100000 people demanding you Cushing could step. This Sunday's Putin seemed. Even bigger. Security seemingly powerless to stop it. The authorities that this switched on since Soviet music. It seems trying to round out the Johnson but even I see just singing along to me right now. Now waiting for change. Which means. The president who can sing too isn't interested in discussing change. The statistic is moons peacefully on one of his formal residences. He. And yeah. Looking down at the process. This press office then posting videos showing him emerging holding in the sold rifle. About the bus Obama. I thought they can did considerably. The two weeks security forces have killed bank. To conclude loyalists they used at the start of the protests. But during the week when the princess of being smaller. Authorities have truly so Patricia. It's as does have been pushing destroyed sit major state fake trees deemed crucial to the protests. The blow sweet he began to struggle. People walking up behind me that they were going on strike at its giant tractor factory and it means we're seeing these. London celebrating that they're doing it. We told me today they say that the authorities America's bid and people tonight welcome they will be pride if they do. But some thinks he's the numbers of workers striking train from thousands to hundreds. Yeah. Equivalent of the movement and a machine that Kabul it was you. Question I had a neat new. Again. This thing. It did. That fear Booth he had to vanish again on Sunday. People who rated B Hussein had doubts that they feel perhaps. It's clearly not the case. Really that's the fair that normally is hand seems again to tightly and operated. Justice celebrating immune confidence. At. But how it becomes enough to make you Cushing could step down or how this crisis ends no one knows. Pension regal ABC news Minsk.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.