Protests, Hurricane Ida relief, a soldier’s homecoming: World in Photos, Sep. 7.

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 09/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests, Hurricane Ida relief, a soldier’s homecoming: World in Photos, Sep. 7.
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79878575","title":"Protests, Hurricane Ida relief, a soldier’s homecoming: World in Photos, Sep. 7.","url":"/International/video/protests-hurricane-ida-relief-soldiers-homecoming-world-photossep-79878575"}