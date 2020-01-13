Transcript for Protests in Iran against the government

Overseas now to the anger any rhyme or there's new turmoil in the streets this morning after the admission by Iran's government that it accidentally shot down a civilian passenger plane. And as a street protests grow president trump has a new message for Iran's leaders. ABC's Megan temper his the end is here with the new details good morning Megan. Good morning Kimberly and Tenet in a stunning turn of events Ronnie and soon just days ago were protesting against the U last. Are now turning their anger against you Ronnie in regime. Denouncing what they call lying and incompetence by the country's leader sap. Thousands of protesters on the streets of Iran Saudi anti government slogans after the revolutionary guard's admission. That it accidentally shot down that Ukrainian passenger plane. Mistaking it for a missile killing all 176. People on board. Just last week Ronnie and we're united protesting US after the killing of costs and soul Amani. Now Iran's immunity weekend in a sudden reversal protesters carried down posters of the slain leader. In on this street marchers avoid walking on the US and Israeli flags painted on the paid. Lynch's days earlier so people could step on them in disrespect. President trump offering support to do Ronnie and people tweeting in Farsi and an English my administration will continue to stand with Gil. And later sending a tweet aimed at their leaders in Iran. Do not kill your protesters the world is watching. More importantly the USA is watching turn your Internet back on and let reporters roam free stop the killing of their great Ronnie and people. Here at home trump insisting costs insulin Mani was playing attacks against American embassies. Before he was killed in that drone strike but Defense Secretary Marc Casper would ask on CBS. If there was specific evidence of an imminent threat. I didn't see one with regard to four embassies what I'm saying is I assure the presence view. That probably my expectation was a really go after our embassies. And new ABC news S post poll finds a majority of Americans 56%. Disapprove of president trans handling of Iran 43%. Approve. Only 25% of those surveys report feeling safer after the strike Kimberly. And que me.

